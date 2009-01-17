November 15, 2018

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: It’s the final countdown!

Flashbacks:

● President Obama ‘has four years to save Earth.’

—The London Guardian, January 17, 2009.

● Warming expert: Only decade left to act in time.

—NBC News, September 14, 2006.

● U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked:

A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.

Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP.

He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.