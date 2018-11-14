November 14, 2018

DALLAS MORNING NEWS: Facebook’s conservative problem is something Big Tech must answer for. “We don’t really know what motivates their decisions about what is and isn’t acceptable speech both inside their organizations and, more important, on their platforms. All we know is that they are the ever-more-powerful arbiters of who gets to say what to the massive audiences within social media’s reach. Conservatives have good reason to be suspicious about how all internet giants, but particularly Facebook and Twitter, control and monitor what is said on their platforms.”