November 14, 2018

VERONIQUE DE RUGY: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Right about Amazon’s Corporate Welfare. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Ocasio-Cortez is mostly correct on this matter, and her conservative critics are wrong. Handouts like this to Amazon and other prominent companies are appalling in their cronyism, pure and simple. I agree that she doesn’t understand economics and that her socialist ideal is a recipe for fiscal and economic disaster. But her conservative critics reveal their own economic misunderstanding when they support targeted tax breaks as a means of creating jobs.”

Tax rates should be uniform. Special tax breaks, not generally available, should be taxed as income to the recipient.