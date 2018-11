NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Ocasio-Cortez shares photo of new ‘squad’ on Capitol Hill.

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday shared a photo captioned “squad” showing her seated with fellow Democratic Rep.-elects Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.).

With the apparent exception of Pressley, gosh, no concerns of anti-Semitism from that “squad.”