November 13, 2018

WTF? Illinois security guard saved bar patrons’ lives; then police showed up and shot him to death. “Bar security guard Jemel Roberson subdued the alleged shooter, whose name has not yet been released. According to witness statements provided to WGN, Roberson had the shooter detained face down on the ground with his knee in the shooter’s back and a firearm pointed at the shooter, telling him, “Don’t move!” When police arrived at the scene, however, they opened fire on Roberson.”

More: “Witnesses say Roberson was wearing his uniform, including a hat emblazoned with the word ‘security,’ and was holding a firearm he was licensed to carry.”

This is inexcusable, and the officers should be charged. There’s also a training issue here. As I’ve said before, the shift is encapsulated in the Hill Street Blues catchphrase change from “let’s be careful out there” to “let’s do it to them before they do it to us.”