NEWS YOU CAN USE: Trumpy Bear is not fake news.

As Iowahawk tweets, “Say what you want about Trumpy Bear, but it’s objectively less stupid than a Che Guevara t-shirt.” Beyond that, I’m still trying to process the arrival of Trumpy Bear. I think it will be easier after I down a few cans of Billy Beer.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Get your Trumpy Bear right here.