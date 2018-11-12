PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 12, 2018

21ST CENTURY CRIME: L.A. Band Threatin Faked a Fanbase To Land a European Tour No One Attended. “New details of this story have emerged including the existence of a fake record label, a fake press outlet, a fake award and more.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:13 pm