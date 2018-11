AGAIN, ALL YOU HAVE TO ASK IS: WHEN HAS A LATE-FOUND TROVE OF VOTES GIVEN THE VICTORY TO A REPUBLICAN? WHAT ARE THE CHANCES THEN THIS IS ALL HAPPENSTANCE AND CARELESSNESS? Arizona GOP Accuses Dem Recorder of Destroying Evidence.

Memo to the dems: You’re playing with fire in a powder arsenal. None of us will enjoy the explosion. And you might find, to your shock, you’ve destroyed the only country on Earth who would tolerate your shenanigans.