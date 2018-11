SURE, BUT IN ANOTHER TERM OR TWO SHE’LL BE A BILLIONAIRE: Ocasio-Cortez Butt-Hurt Because of “I Can’t Afford D.C. Rent” Sob Story. (And I really hate the way people keep misspelling Occasional Cortex. Get with the program people. Words exist for a reason. Pointing and laughing at “democratic socialists” is as good a reason as any!)