ONCE AGAIN, THE PUBLIC POLLS DIFFERENTLY THAN THE POLITICAL CLASS: 6-in-10 say Trump can suspend press pass of Acosta, others. “A solid majority of Americans believe that President Trump can suspend White House press credentials of reporters like CNN’s Jim Acosta, who lost his this week after a verbal tussle with the president. The latest YouGov poll found that 59 percent said the president and White House are in charge of the press passes.”