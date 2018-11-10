November 10, 2018

THE PENNY DROPS: To her credit, actress/SJW Alyssa Milano is one of the few “feminists” of late to recognize the anti-Semitism baked into the Left, at least the leadership of the “Women’s March.” Tablet Magazine reports:

“Any time that there is any bigotry or anti-Semitism in that respect, it needs to be called out and addressed. I’m disappointed in the leadership of the Women’s March that they haven’t done it adequately,” Milano said in an interview with The Advocate when she was asked about the march leader’s relationship to the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan. Milano said she would decline to attend the next Women’s March.”

Better late than never.