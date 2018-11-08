November 8, 2018
A mass shooting occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., this morning with reports now coming in that the suspected gunman is dead with 11 others shot, including a Ventura Country Sheriff’s Deputy.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
A mass shooting occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., this morning with reports now coming in that the suspected gunman is dead with 11 others shot, including a Ventura Country Sheriff’s Deputy.