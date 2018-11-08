November 8, 2018

CORN, POPPED: Democrats are sounding every alarm now that Trump has forced Jeff Sessions to resign.

Several prominent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who serves as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, have raised concerns that Sessions’ departure could throw a wrench in the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“The firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions places the Special Counsel’s investigation in new and immediate peril,” Schiff said in a statement.

“It is abundantly clear that Sessions was forced out for following the advice of ethics lawyers at the Department of Justice and recusing himself from the Russia probe, and for failing to bring about an end to an investigation that has produced multiple indictments and convictions and may implicate the President or others around him,” Schiff said.

Democrats have major concerns regarding the newly appointed Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who has previously lashed out at Mueller and the Russia probe at large.