LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Orange Man Says ‘Bye’ to Sessions, Acosta and Much, Much More. “At The Borderline Bar and Grill, Thursday night is ‘country nights.’ Make of that what you will. ‘The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place,’ a different witness told KABC. ‘I saw him point to the back of the cash register … and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door’.”