November 7, 2018

DEMOCRATS DON’T DO AS WELL AS HOPED/EXPECTED, GUESS WHO LINDA SARSOUR BLAMES: If you guessed, “the Joooz,” you win.

This illustrates a serious point about antiSemitism: it’s not “left” or “right,” it’s a conspiracy theory where you blame a phenomenon that you don’t like and don’t understand on Jews. Socialism or capitalism, sexual promiscuity or sexual repression, etc.; it doesn’t matter if it makes any sense, or if it’s directly contradictory to what you’re ideological opposites are blaming the Jews for. So just as you will see right-wing troglodytes blaming the Jews for enabling the left, you will find Linda Sarsour and company blaming Jews for disabling the left when it “underperforms.”