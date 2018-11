FOX CALLS NORTH DAKOTA FOR REPUBLICAN KEVIN CRAMER, FOR ANOTHER GOP SENATE PICKUP. The Kavanaugh Effect seems to be kicking in, with Manchin (who supported Kavanaugh) winning, and Donnelly and Heitkamp who opposed Kavanaugh, going down.

UPDATE: The Kavanaugh election: The Democratic Joe who voted for him won. The Democratic Joe who voted against him lost.

ANOTHER UPDATE: Fox calls Texas for Cruz (ABC has already done so) and projects that the GOP will retain Senate control.