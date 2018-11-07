PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

November 7, 2018

IT’S THE MORNING AFTER, SO I CAN’T BE ACCUSED OF VOTER SUPPRESSION: Elites, especially left-of-center elites, seem to care a whale of a lot more about the tiniest “interference” with what they regard as voting rights than they do about … well … any of our other rights. Granted, voting rights are important and vigilance is appropriate. But as I wrote a few weeks ago in my Statement in an Commission on Civil Rights report: “[I]f anything, elected officials may be accused of spending a disproportionate amount of time worrying about voting issues (and hence about their own re-election) to the detriment of issues that affect their constituents’ lives in more direct ways.” Ditto for denizens of governmental bureaucracies. (And it’s not that they hold self-governance in such high regard. If they did, they’d be concerned about the reach the bureaucratic state.  But they like that leviathan. They think it’s a nice little anti-democratic monster.)

It would be nice if they were half as vigilant about economic liberties and free expression (which fewer and fewer seem to care about today).

Posted by Gail Heriot at 10:01 am