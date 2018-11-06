November 6, 2018

REMEMBER WHAT HEINLEIN SAID? IF THERE’S NO ONE YOU WANT TO VOTE FOR, THERE’S SOMEONE YOU WANT TO VOTE AGAINST: Vote No On Democrats.

Please? Because I want to write without worrying about what insanity they’re going to impose on all of us next. And oooh, boy, every time I think they’ve reached peak insane they go “Hold my beer and watch me falsely accuse someone of rape while wearing a vagina costume.” So…. please? I write SF/F and even my mind can’t imagine the new depths of crazy they’ll plumb next.