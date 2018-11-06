PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 6, 2018

REMEMBER WHAT HEINLEIN SAID? IF THERE’S NO ONE YOU WANT TO VOTE FOR, THERE’S SOMEONE YOU WANT TO VOTE AGAINST:  Vote No On Democrats.

Please? Because I want to write without worrying about what insanity they’re going to impose on all of us next.  And oooh, boy, every time I think they’ve reached peak insane they go “Hold my beer and watch me falsely accuse someone of rape while wearing a vagina costume.”  So…. please?  I write SF/F and even my mind can’t imagine the new depths of crazy they’ll plumb next.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am