November 6, 2018

I’M REALLY NERVOUS TOO: Tomorrow is Election Day…

Nobody knows anything, but dear LORD. Even if you hate your local GOP knucklehead, even if he is a RINO loser…. do you want Nancy “Grey Goose” Pelosi in charge of the House again? Do you want those idiots on the left to think — as they have since they successfully demonized the squishy GWB — that they need to keep turning up the insanity and drama and lies? They’re already too crazy. Worse, do you want them to enact their contract on America, from higher taxes to throttling our energy production? Are you NOSTALGIC for the Obama years?

I for one would like a chance to dig myself out of the financial hole those years left me in.

Vote for your local Republican knucklehead. Even if you’d like someone better. You go to war with the underwear you got on. Vote against the democrat lunatics. It’s important.