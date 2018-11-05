November 5, 2018

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): ‘Vastly ashamed,’ Minnesota woman gets 10 years for sex with N.D. student, illicit photos and videos. “A former West Fargo middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with a student and sharing illicit photos and videos with students was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison. . . . Moser, 38, was charged in July with eight felony counts involving six different victims. She pleaded guilty on Aug. 27 to six of the eight charges including sexual assault, gross sexual imposition, and four counts of luring minors by computer. The remaining two charges were dismissed. On the gross sexual imposition charge, which claimed she had sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy, Moser faced at least five years in prison, the minimum sentence, or up to life in prison, the maximum sentence for the crime.”