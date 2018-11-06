November 6, 2018

ANN ALTHOUSE: You know what Democrats are going to say if they don’t win the House. “You might think Trump has set the midterms up as a referendum on himself, and I think that’s true. But if the GOP wins, Trump antagonists are not going to give it to Trump and say his referendum passed and bow to democratic choice. They’re going to say that racism won, and resisting and fighting is even more important now that we know so many Americans have been caught up in Trump’s horrible scheme.”