November 5, 2018

FROM HER MOUTH TO GOD’S EARS: Tuesday Will Tell: Blue Wave or Red Tsunami?

Slap the fake “resistance” back, put an end to their antifa tantrums, their Kavanaugh slimings, their “exactly like Hitler” slanders. Slap them so hard they’ll still be reeling by 2020. Vote. If there’s no one you wish to vote for, vote against your local democrat/socialist/progressive/whatever the heck they call themselves this Tuesday. Vote like your life depends on it. Stop Nancy Pelosi’s announced contract on America.

As Based Lindsey Graham said, these people should not be allowed anywhere near power. Not until and unless they gain some measure of sanity.