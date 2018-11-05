November 5, 2018

OH, AND SPEAKING OF INSANE: Illegal Immigrant Group Files Lawsuit, Claims U.S. Violating Their Constitutional Rights.

Er… what? Also, if the fact your country is poorer than the US qualifies you as refugees who cannot be turned away (really?) then we’ll have the entire world here. That’s fine. We’ll move en mass and found the US elsewhere. Hey, there’s a ton more natural resources further south. They can have our land. We’ll take theirs Within ten years, they’d be wanting in to our place again. Easier if we just tell them to take a hike…. in the other direction.