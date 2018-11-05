November 5, 2018

AND IN CASE YOU WONDER, YES, IT’S INTERNATIONAL SOCIALISM, IN LATIN AMERICA, WITH MONEY FROM MISGUIDED IDIOTS, PLOTTING AGAINST OUR SOVEREIGNTY: Examining the Migrant Horde- Pt 2—The Power Behind the Horde by Bill Reader.

Fuentes is described as a “Honduran Lawmaker” by Reuters and a “Social Activist” by NBC. I would call that an intentional mischaracterization. Let me add a couple of things from the Daily Beast article that explain that in more detail. First, his involvement in prior “caravans”: “When Fuentes first became aware of small groups dispersed throughout Honduras that were organizing among themselves to make the trek north, he decided to help out, just as he had done with a previous migrant caravan last April—and indeed throughout his life”. So, this wasn’t just nondescript social activism, but someone who has deliberately and repeatedly assisted specifically with illegal immigration. Now, let me sweeten the deal with the other interesting fact— ” … Bartolo sought refuge in Mexico himself after receiving threats. Central America’s right-wing death squads were notorious and his earlier participation in protests against the U.S.-backed Contras, who used his country as a staging ground in their CIA-backed war on Nicaragua’s Sandinistas, made him a potential target.”. I find that fascinating. Those “death squads” were often as not “revenge squads”. That he had a target on his back makes it likely a more apt description for Mr. Fuentes would be “Honduran Socialist”.

Go and read the whole thing so you’re prepared when the next political theater shoe drops.