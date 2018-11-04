PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

November 4, 2018

RADICAL CHIC: Armed With Assault Rifles, Black Panthers March For Stacey Abrams.

Which seems quite odd, considering that the Georgia Democrat has vowed to ban the very rifles the Black Panthers are carrying.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:51 pm