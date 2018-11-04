November 4, 2018
RADICAL CHIC: Armed With Assault Rifles, Black Panthers March For Stacey Abrams.
Which seems quite odd, considering that the Georgia Democrat has vowed to ban the very rifles the Black Panthers are carrying.
