November 3, 2018

SCOTLAND YARD PROBES CLAIMS OF ANTI-SEMITISM IN THE LABOUR PARTY:

The dossier passed to Scotland Yard by LBC radio contains reports of 45 incidents, such as a Labour member allegedly saying a “Zionist” member of Parliament was going to “get a good kicking”. The threat is understood to have been aimed at Luciana Berger, a Jewish Labour MP who has also received death threats.

Another activist allegedly claimed a prison sentence for a former Nazi SS guard at Auschwitz was “a disgusting travesty of justice”. And a serving councillor was accused of calling a child “Jew boy”. The details were understood to have been leaked from a meeting of the party’s disputes panel.