November 3, 2018

FASTER, PLEASE: At the Brigham, wound patch offers promise.

It mimics skin properties, removes bacteria, helps new cells grow and reduces inflammation. The patch is applied onto the wound like a bandage and stays on for two to eight weeks, depending on the severity of the wound. The patch can be easily applied by patients, and it becomes part of the skin.

“I would say that my only dream in medical science is to reduce the pain of patients,” Mahmoudi said.

The cost of the patch could be as low as $20, and it would reduce doctor visits, hospitalizations and amputations, he said.

Dr. Marie McDonnell, the director of the Brigham Diabetes program, treats patients with chronic diabetic sores every day and said the patch could be a “breakthrough.” McDonnell said that in diabetes patients, skin tissue is unable to keep up with the challenge of healing because of high blood sugar, damaged blood vessels and damaged nerves.