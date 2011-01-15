PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 2, 2018

NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Alec Baldwin Arrested After New York Parking Spot Fight.

TMZ, today.

Flashback: What Changes Will We Make After the Giffords Shooting?

—Alec Baldwin, the Huffington Post, January 15, 2011.

