November 2, 2018
NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Alec Baldwin Arrested After New York Parking Spot Fight.
—TMZ, today.
Flashback: What Changes Will We Make After the Giffords Shooting?
—Alec Baldwin, the Huffington Post, January 15, 2011.
