November 1, 2018

STEPHEN KRUISER: My Path to Political Zen in the Age of Outrage. “I decided to write about my journey and the result is ‘Straight Outta Feelings (Political Zen in the Age of Outrage)’, which is now available on Amazon. It is a relatively short, retroactive examination that begins during the primaries and goes through to the present, examining how I went from being a Trump skeptic to thoroughly enjoying almost every single thing he does to aggravate the Democrats and their media puppets.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Here’s the Kindle link.