November 1, 2018
A READER EMAILS:
Can you imagine if we had this blistering economy with a Democrat President?
The MSM would be covering nothing else.
Even people who are generally on the side of President Trump have come to accept that the biggest story in many, many years, and the biggest success story in the American economy that anyone can remember, and which vindicates every conservative principle about taxes and regulation in spectacular fashion, is not even news that merits being reported.
So true.