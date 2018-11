ROGER KIMBALL: They Can’t Bear the Thought That Trump’s Win Was No Anomaly. “Adamant anti-Trump and NeverTrump commentators have circulated and then taken solace from the Blue Wave meme not because they are especially credulous, but because the election of Donald Trump offended their sense of existential propriety.”

I’m still dumbfounded by supposedly principled conservatives who place personality and NOKD snobbery above principles.