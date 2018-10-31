October 31, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “A student group at a California university is hosting a month-long ‘Body Love’ celebration, which includes events about how ‘menstruation and environmentalism go hand in hand.’ Not, I think, an entirely happy image. But apparently, students will be ‘empowered’ and ‘feel more comfort’ by exploring the ‘intersection’ – because you knew there was going to be an intersection somewhere – of ‘body love and Earth love.’”

Considering that global warming can do anything, Fido’s got heck of a lot to answer for.