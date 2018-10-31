PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 31, 2018

BEGINNING OF THE END…FROM THE VERY BEGINNING: Tim Blair asks his readers to “Behold the Trump presidency’s eternal media-predicted tipping points and Donald Trump’s never-ending bombshell resignations” (Video).

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:44 pm