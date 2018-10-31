October 31, 2018

THE PURGE: Facebook Purges Proud Boys And Gavin McInnes After New York Scuffle With Antifa.

Twitter users reported the Facebook take-downs on Tuesday, noting that both public and private accounts associated with the Proud Boys had vanished from the social media network, including founder Gavin McInnes, and a large account with over 20,000 members.

A spokesperson for Facebook confirmed the bannings with Business Insider, pointing to the company’s rules and adding that the removal applies to Instagram as well.

On October 12, the Proud Boys engaged in a fight with Antifa outside of the Metropolitan Republican Club, where the 49-year-old McInnes had given a speech that evening. Left-wing activists had protested the club’s decision to invite McInnes to speak for much of the week, making threatening phone calls in an attempt to convince them to cancel the event, according to club president Deborah Coughlin.

After the event a brawl erupted after a member of Antifa threw a bottle at the Proud Boys, ultimately resulting in the arrest of nine Proud Boys and three Antifa on charges of rioting, assault and attempted assault.