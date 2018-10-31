October 31, 2018

SCOTT GREENFIELD: The Angry Mob Within Google. “All of which presents an interesting dilemma as the early tech companies fueled by geeky excess and impropriety find themselves operating in the moment of #MeToo and hurt feelings: spewing the rhetoric of emotional well-being of its sensitive employees is easy, but when it comes at the cost of spurning the profitability of someone who created Android, even Google has to make a judgment call. If they want the technology, and the money it brings, from people who fail to meet the current standards of sexual propriety, or at least are believed to fail, are they prepared to put feelings over profit? What’s a business, even one as fabulously successful as Google, to do these days?”

Breaking these behemoths up would make these decisions less consequential.