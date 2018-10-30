October 30, 2018

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Correcting the ADL’s False Anti-Semitism Statistic. All reporters would have to do to see that the way the ADL has portrayed its study doesn’t match what the study itself says would to actually read the study, instead of just the press release. But they can’t be bothered to do that. Anti-Semitism, while low overall in the U.S., unites the left and right nutty fringes, from Farrakhan to Richard Spencer. A politically neutral, non-partisan watchdog is needed. The ADL under Abe Foxman, while far from perfect, was at least adequate in that role. Under Greenblatt, it’s become an arm of the Democratic Party.