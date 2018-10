October 29, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: Menendez: Resign and spare us the drama.

—Editorial headline, New Jersey Star-Ledger, April 2nd, 2015.

● Chaser: Choke it down, and vote for Menendez.

—Editorial headline, New Jersey Star-Ledger, yesterday.

Nothing like seeing a newspaper endorse a candidate who resignation it once demanded.

(Via Phil Kerpen, who tweets, “Trump broke the Star-Ledger editorial board.”)

Related: Emerson Poll: Schumer’s $6M infusion hasn’t boosted Menendez’ fortunes in NJ.