MAYBE MEDIA FASHIONS ARE DISCONNECTED FROM WHAT ACTUAL AMERICANS THINK AND DO? Why Is Chardonnay Still America’s Best-selling Wine? “All the way back in 1995, the New York Times reported on the ‘Anything But Chardonnay’ movement. Yet, about 25 years after Chardonnay became ‘unfashionable,’ Americans still drink more of it than any other kind of wine.”