October 28, 2018

THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT WORKING OUT AS I EXPECTED: Woman Who Had Belly Button Removed Now Says She Regrets Procedure.

Paulina Casillas Landeros, 23, got mad at her family, so she decided to hit them where it hurts: Her belly button.

Landeros, from Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico, decided to have her belly button removed in an act of revenge against her estranged family, The Sun reports.

After the removal, she sent the belly button to her then-boyfriend as a “present.”

Her family was not happy with her lifestyle choices, from her tattoos to her “extreme body modifications such as a back corset – where piercings are created on either side of the spine, laced with ribbons and pulled tight – along with a split tongue,” The Sun said.

So she had her belly button removed because, as she said, it’s “what makes us human.”