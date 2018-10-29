October 29, 2018

TEACHING PC VIEWPOINTS AT GUNPOINT. “These courses aren’t mandated by Title IX, no matter what college administrators claim, either because of their ignorance of the law or their presumption that their students are ignorant and will accept their claims. . . . These are not courses about the law; there is no viable law as to what ‘consent’ means. Some teach students, male students, that when alcohol had touched a woman’s lips, she cannot give consent. Some teach that a woman can withdraw consent at any time, including the next day or a year later. Some teach that a woman who enthusiastically consents in the moment may be doing so because she feels coerced, or has no choice, or harbors some feelings of ambiguity in the back of her head, thus making her enthusiastic consent a mask for her lack of consent. None of these things are real. None make any sense. And yet, these are believed by many and taught by some.”