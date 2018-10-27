PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 27, 2018

THEY’VE ALL GONE CRAZY: Guardian reporter screams at ‘anti-Semite’ Salena Zito for causing synagogue shooting by reporting on Trump.

Though in my experience, the Guardian folks are generally fine with actual anti-semites.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:11 pm