October 27, 2018

MEGYN KELLY IS BEING FIRED BECAUSE SHE SHONE TOO MUCH LIGHT ON NBC’S #METOO PROBLEM:

But most damningly, Kelly has made it clear that she will not welcome back abusers. When asked about Matt Lauer, NBC’s lovely, $20 million anchor who had a door lock on his desk to more easily prey on female subordinates, Kelly minced as few words as she could without condemning her employers for their complicity in Lauer’s persistent harassment.

“I know too much that others don’t know,” Kelly said when asked about the allegation. Kelly interviewed his accusers on her morning show, sending a public warning shot not just to Lauer, but to his many remaining NBC loyalists, that a remorseful comeback would not be tolerated.

Hollywood gossip giants have known of the tension between Kelly and NBC News chairman Andy Lack due to her reporting for half a year. But beware of the all-too convenient narrative that Kelly’s demise would come from a since-rectified gaffe. NBC knew they bought an anchor used to Fox News prime time rather than the ease of morning shows. But Kelly also fought a president and a prime-time guru. No doubt Andy Lack underestimated her potential to doggedly cover her own company’s malpractice.