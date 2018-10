BUT THEY FIRED JAMES DAMORE FOR MAKING TRUTHFUL GENERAL OBSERVATIONS: Google reportedly paid Android creator millions after sex misconduct claim. “Google is about to pay Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, the last installment of his ­­$90 million exit package — a golden parachute he received despite his being credibly accused of coercing a female employee into performing oral sex, it was revealed on Thursday.”

Don’t be evil. Unless, you know, it pays.