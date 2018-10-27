October 27, 2018
MEDIA WHIPLASH ALERT: Time magazine asks, “Why Are We All Having So Little Sex?,” just a few weeks after the DNC-MSM scolded Brett Kavanaugh en masse about his sex life 35 years ago.
Earlier: The Sexual Revolution Is Over.
