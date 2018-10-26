October 26, 2018

ANDREW GILLUM: WHEN POLICE REACH FOR A WEAPON, THEY’VE ALREADY HAD TO GO TOO FAR.

In 2016 Trump had Rick Scott working hard on his behalf as governor and he ended up winning the state by 1.2 points. In 2020 it’s likely the Democratic nominee will have Gov. Gillum in their corner plus a whole lot of Puerto Rican voters displaced from the island after Hurricane Maria. That’s 29 electoral votes hanging by a thread. And that thread might fray if Gillum himself ends up the VP nominee, with Democrats counting on him to deliver his home state. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Florida gubernatorial may be the single most consequential election in the country next month.