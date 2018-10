STACY MCCAIN ON “THE ULTIMATE ‘FLORIDA MAN:’” “[A] Filipino-American who pretended to be a Seminole, worked as a male stripper for a fake Chippendales company, used steroids, suffered from mental illness, hated his mother and terrorized the country by sending fake bombs through the mail. We’re living in Heinlein’s ‘Crazy Years’ . . .”

And from Twitchy, another example of peak 2018 reached: Cesar Sayoc is the third stripper-related political story of 2018.