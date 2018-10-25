PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 25, 2018

SURE. HE’LL DO IT AS SOON AS THE LEFT APOLOGIZES FOR THEIR WORDS INSTIGATING VIOLENCE, AND THE VIOLENCE THEY INSPIRED:  Schumer, Pelosi: Trump Bomb Condemnation ‘Hollow’ Until ‘He Reverses Statements That Condone Violence’.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am