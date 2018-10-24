October 24, 2018
NEW CIVILITY WATCH: New York Times now printing fantasies of President Trump being assassinated with help of Secret Service.
I eagerly await Paul Krugman’s forceful condemnation of this eliminationist rhetoric.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
NEW CIVILITY WATCH: New York Times now printing fantasies of President Trump being assassinated with help of Secret Service.
I eagerly await Paul Krugman’s forceful condemnation of this eliminationist rhetoric.