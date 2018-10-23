YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Beware of Dangerous, Harmful NPC Memes.

How about this, libs: If you want to counter the idea that you’re nothing but mindless automatons, only saying the things you’ve been programmed to say, how about saying something new? How about showing some evidence that you’re reacting to the reality around you, rather than just following a script that’s been written for you?

How about thinking for yourselves?

Or, you could just ban memes that make you angry. That’ll probably work.