October 23, 2018

‘HOLLLLLLLY SH*T’! RESISTANCE WARRIOR BRUCE BARTLETT’S HOT TAKE ON HITLER IS TRUMP DERANGEMENT ON STEROIDS:

There’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, and then there’s Bruce Bartlett.

Bartlett, an author and alleged historian who held senior policy positions under Reagan and Bush 41, has built a reputation for himself as something of a Resistance thought leader. Evidently this is the kind of thought he leads with:

Somebody’s auditioning for a sweet, sweet gig with young adult Website Vox.com.

(Via NewsAlert.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:44 pm